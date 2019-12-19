James Wiseman, the possible No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, has left Memphis and will sign with an agent

Memphis freshman center James Wiseman, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2019, has left the university and will sign with an agent as he begins preparing for the 2020 NBA Draft, he announced on Thursday.

Wiseman has been sidelined since mid-November serving an NCAA suspension of 12 games. The NCAA has cleared him to return on Jan. 12 after an investigation revealed he and his family received impermissible benefits from Tigers coach Penny Hardaway.

"Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life," Wiseman wrote on Instagram. "Ever since I was a little kid, it's been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I've asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I'm thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can't wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart."

Despite sitting out due to the NCAA's decision, Edwards is expected to be one of the top five players available in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman was the No. 1 selection in many NBA mock drafts before he was forced to sit out after just three games. Last week, he was the No. 4 player in my updated NBA Draft prospect rankings.

