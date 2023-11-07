Who's Playing

Brescia Bearcats @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Brescia 0-0, Jax. State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks will host the Brescia Bearcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET on November 7th at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brescia struggles in that department as they averaged 33.8 per game.

Looking back to last season, Jax. State finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Brescia sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Jax. State against Brescia in their previous matchup back in November of 2019 as the squad secured a 125-55 win. Will Jax. State repeat their success, or does Brescia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jax. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.