Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 11-15, Jax. State 12-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

What to Know

Middle Tennessee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jax. State Gamecocks will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Middle Tennessee has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Middle Tennessee scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Miners by a score of 96-90. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks came up short against the Bulldogs on Thursday and fell 63-58. Jax. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Blue Raiders pushed their record up to 11-15 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.5 points per game. As for the Gamecocks, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season.

Middle Tennessee was able to grind out a solid win over the Gamecocks in their previous meeting back in January, winning 75-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Middle Tennessee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.