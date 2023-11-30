Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: South Alabama 4-4, Jax. State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Jax. State is heading back home. They will take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Jax. State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Gamecocks had just enough and edged the Cardinals out 67-65.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, South Alabama's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 68-55 to the Terrapins. South Alabama found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 6 on offense.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Julian Margrave, who scored 18 points.

With the Gamecocks' win and the Cardinals' loss, both teams now sport identical 3-4 records.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Jax. State came up short against South Alabama in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 71-66. Will Jax. State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

South Alabama has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Jax. State.