Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance, a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, made his season debut Saturday during the Wildcats' 78-66 win against St. John's in the CBS Sports Classic. Quaintance, who transferred from Arizona State this past offseason, logged 17 minutes and finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Quaintance, who transferred from Arizona State this past offseason, was recovering from a torn ACL that was repaired in March.

"This has been a long time in the making," Quaintance said. "I've been a competitor my whole life. I was always raised competing, That's all I ever wanted to do. I continued to trust my guys and I feel like that trust in guys built just being here on the bench, it kind of translated over. (It) showed on the court."

The Wildcats are off to a 8-4 start in Pope's second season at his alma mater. Entering the weekend, Kentucky was coming off back-to-back wins over NC Central and Indiana after suffering a 35-point loss to Gonzaga earlier this month. Before the comeback win over Indiana, Kentucky's best win this season was against Valparaiso.

"It's just been slow for us to grow up and embrace who exactly we are, and we're in that process," Pope said. "We're in the early stages of that process. This is an important day for us because we know back-to-back games, seeing some real physicality and some smash mouth basketball. Sometimes it's ugly, but sometimes it's beautiful like it was at moments in the second half of this game."

Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks during the 2024-25 campaign at ASU while being the youngest player in Division l basketball. He would've been the third-youngest player in last year's McDonald's All-American Game had he stayed in his original high school recruiting class.

What makes Quaintance an elite NBA prospect

Quaintance's calling card is his defense. Despite being the youngest player in Division I basketball last season, he played like one of the best defenders in the country. Although some of Kentucky's struggles and slow start can be attributed to the team's 3-point shooting regression, it doesn't hurt to bring Quaintance into the fold.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Quaintance eased back into action -- like he was against St. John's -- before eventually being promoted back to the starting lineup.

"When he goes (in), he's going to be on restriction, for sure," Pope said earlier this week. "There's the conditioning part, when you haven't hit guys and run around and change direction and respond to the unpredictable movements. Fatigue is your enemy. It's fatigue with every part of your body, some of your natural instincts are just going to be declined, right? That's shaking off the rust."

In the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings, Quaintance is ranked No. 7 overall and is the highest-ranked non-freshman on the list.

Quaintance, who just turned 18 this past July, was ineligible for the 2025 NBA Draft due to his age. NBA rules state that a player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft, which opened the door for Quaintance to play two seasons in college. If Quaintance were eligible this past summer, he would've surely been a top 10 selection.

Quaintance unique entry in transfer portal era

Quaintance originally signed to play for John Calipari but backed off that pledge after the former UK coach took the vacant job at Arkansas. The former No. 9 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports, committed shortly after to Arizona State and became the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

Since the 2021 NBA Draft, the highest-drafted player who previously entered the transfer portal was Davion Mitchell, who started his career at Auburn before transferring to Baylor. Mitchell improved his draft stock significantly under coach Scott Drew and was drafted No. 9 overall by the Sacramento Kings.

Cedric Coward, who was selected No. 11 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies this past summer, was one of the highest-drafted players in the transfer portal era. He transferred from Eastern Washington to Washington State before becoming a lottery pick. In fact, Coward entered the transfer portal again after the end of last season and committed to Duke before electing to keep his name in the draft.

The highest-drafted transfer last summer was former Providence star Devin Carter, who started his career at South Carolina and was drafted No. 12 by the Kings in the 2024 NBA Draft. Other first-round picks in that 2024 draft class who started their college career elsewhere were Kel'el Ware (Oregon to Indiana), Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado to Tennessee), Jaylon Tyson (Texas Tech to Cal), Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech to Illinois) and Baylor Scheierman (South Dakota State to Creighton).

The 2026 NBA Draft is expected to be among the best and deepest classes in recent memory. However, with Quaintance returning before the calendar flips to 2026, he has a chance to separate himself and show why he is one of the true blue-chip prospects in the draft.