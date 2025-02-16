Terrence Shannon Jr's jersey retirement ceremony at Illinois on Saturday night got a little sideways. Actually, it went upside down. When the former All-American pulled a rope connected to the banner that will commemorate his two-year Illini career, it unfurled facing down, adding a touch of comedy to the celebration of a program legend.

Cheers from inside the State Farm Center turned to laughs and gasps as the assembled patrons took stock of the error. Shannon seemed to take the snafu in stride, offering a smile as he looked up at the banner.

Shannon broke Illinois' single season scoring record last season, finishing with 736 points while leading the Illini to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a spot in the Elite Eight. The 6-6 guard averaged 23 points, which was second only National Player of the Year Zach Edey of Purdue in the Big Ten.

Shannon spent his first three college seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Illinois for the 2022-23 season and immediately becoming the Illini's leading scorer at 17.2 points per game. He took his game to new heights last season, earning himself permanent enshrinement among other Illinois program legends.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Shannon with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He's appeared in 16 games as a rookie. With the NBA on its All-Star break, Saturday was a natural time for the Illini to honor their former star.

Next time, they may want to conduct a thorough rehearsal a few hours before game-time.