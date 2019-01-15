Jim Boeheim makes hilarious comparison between Zion Williamson and Charles Barkley
Boeheim praised the Duke sensation and compared him to one of the greats following Monday's game
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been around the block. Several times. He's served as the head coach of the Orange long before Zion Williamson was conceived, which is why his high praise for the Duke star following Syracuse's 95-91 overtime win tonight carries so much weight.
"He's hard to handle," Beoheim said. "It's hard to defend him. He's a physical specimen. He's like Charles Barkley was, except he shoots better than Charles did. And he's not as fat."
Williamson and Barkley have been compared on numerous occasions because of their similar body type -- Barkley weighed 252 pounds and stood at a stout 6-foot-6, while Williamson is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds -- but the two play a bit different overall. Williamson's far more explosive and overpowering than Barkley was, though Barkley was no slouch of an athlete himself.
In three seasons at Auburn in the early 1980s, Barkley averaged 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Tigers. In 16 games and a little more than a half-season worth of results for Zion Williamson at Duke, he's averaging 20.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Said Boeheim of Williamson, who had 35 points and 10 rebounds against the Orange: "He's a monster."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Kansas steps up to No. 1
Duke's home loss to Syracuse moved the Blue Devils off the one line in our latest projecti...
-
Poll Attacks: Houston moves up with loss
The same voter dropped Indiana off of his ballot for losing to an inferior team
-
Duke's Tre Jones sprains shoulder
Jones was off to a fast start before colliding with a Syracuse player and exiting stage left...
-
No. 1 Duke falls to Cuse in OT
The Blue Devils fell flat and suffered their first home loss of the season to Syracuse
-
Cuse hits insane buzzer-beater on Duke
The Orange smashed home a three-quarter court shot to inch within a point at halftime
-
Texas vs. Kansas odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Texas game 10,000 times