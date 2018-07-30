Jimmer Fredette shows he's still got it by dropping 41 points in The Basketball Tournament outburst

Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette captured the attention of the country during the 2010-11 season with his breathtakingly deep 3-pointers and fearless scoring prowess that led the Cougars to the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. This week, he's doing it again in The Basketball Tournament, the well-known five-on-five event that promises $2 million in prizes to the winner. The annual contest has given Fredette a forum to showcase himself, and he's obliged happy, scoring 41 effortless points Friday night to give his team a come-from-behind 104-91 win over Fort Wayne. The win propelled them to the quarterfinals.

Fredette hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the Team Fredette victory, inching his squad ever-closer to the prize for the tournament's winner despite trailing by double digits for much of the first half. Once he got rolling, Fredette pull-up 3-pointers from midcourt became a regular sighting, much to the chagrin of Fort Wayne.

Fredette rode his 41-point outburst to the quarterfinals on Sunday, where he again starred in the event. He scored a ho-hum 28 points and dished out seven assists in a win over Greg Oden's Scarlet & Gray team, 100-78, to advance to the TBT semifinals. Once again, his electrifying ability to score it from anywhere on the floor was on full display.

Fredette and his team will square off with Eberlein Drive later this week, where the winner will face either Overseas Elite or Golden Eagles Alumni for the $2 million prize.