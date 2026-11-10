Duke star Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who is already one of the best players in college basketball and arguably the best NBA draft prospect in the sport, isn't eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft. Yes, you read that right. The 7-foot-2 Boumtje Boumtje would be a strong contender to go No. 1 overall this summer, but he can't enter the draft because he doesn't meet the NBA's age requirement.

Why can't Boumtje Boumtje enter the 2027 NBA Draft? Simply, he's too young. An NBA rule requires players to be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft to enter.

Boumtje Boumtje, who won't turn 18 until May 30, 2027, is the youngest player in college basketball and will have to wait until 2028 to be drafted. And he's not the only one. UCLA's Nikola Kusturica, who scored 29 points vs. North Florida, and Texas' Marcus Spears Jr., who was the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class before reclassifying, fit the same mold --- they can't enter the draft this summer because they don't turn 19 until 2028.

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Boumtje Boumtje, like Kusturica and Spears, is expected to play two seasons of college basketball at their respective schools. A loss for the NBA is a win for college basketball fans who will get to enjoy the best players in the sport for two seasons instead of one.

College basketball fans will get their first big taste of Boumtje Boumtje on a big national stage when No. 2 Duke faces No. 5 Michigan State on Tuesday in the Champions Classic. However, there have already been moments of greatness from Boumtje Boumtje leading up to the marquee matchup.

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Boumtje Boumtje so far at Duke in 2026-27

In Boumtje Boumtje's first exhibition appearance against Belmont, he stole the show and showcased his two-way ability with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. In his official debut against Army, he finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in just 19 minutes. Boumtje Boumtje also recorded three blocks in just 19 minutes during a blowout win over Coastal Carolina last week.

In the two blowout wins, Boumtje Boumtje averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks across 19.0 minutes per game. Expect more usage in Tuesday's Champions Classic game vs. Michigan State.

Boumtje Boumtje's journey to Duke

Boumtje Boumtje was born in Germany when his father, Ruben Boumtje Boumtje, was playing professionally overseas. Before playing in the NBA and at the international level, his father, who was born in Cameroon, played at Georgetown (1997-2001). He was selected in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in 44 NBA games with Portland and also represented Cameroon in international competition.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje lived in Chicago, Florida, Delaware, and then back in Florida before moving to Spain when he was 14, after his father was hired as the head of league operations for the Basketball Africa League. There, he joined the FC Barcelona youth academy ahead of the 2023–24 season.

The star big man was a late addition to Duke's 2026 recruiting class when he decided to join the Blue Devils and play college basketball instead of another season with FC Barcelona. Boumtje Boumtje committed to Duke on April 30 and solidified another top-ranked high school class for coach Jon Scheyer.

Boumtje Boumtje arrived in Durham in July, shortly after he helped lead Team USA to a gold medal in the 2026 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2026 in Istanbul. He was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament after starting all seven games and averaging a team-best 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Boumtje Boumtje set the U.S. U17 single-game scoring record at the 2026 FIBA World Cup with 31 points (11 of 13 field goals, 16 rebounds) against Puerto Rico, and tallied a U.S.-record 76 rebounds throughout the tournament.

According to 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finklestein, it's Boumtje Boumtje's overlap of skill and size that makes him an elite prospect and why he should dominate college basketball for the next two seasons.

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"He measured at 7-feet tall (with shoes on) at the 2025 USA Basketball trials with a 9-foot-4 standing reach," Finklestein wrote in his scouting report. "The southpaw also has extremely soft natural touch and floor-spacing ability. He's probably best described as a stretch-five who projects as being able to pick-and-pop, play out of various types of perimeter actions, and is particularly valuable as a floor-spacing trailer."

Boumtje Boumtje was expected to be in a training camp battle with fellow five-star forward Cameron Williams for the right to start next to veteran center Patrick Ngongba II in the frontcourt. Boumtje Boumtje earned the nod and has been in the starting lineup in all of Duke's exhibition games and the first two regular-season games.

All eyes will be on Boumtje Boumtje this season. And luckily for college basketball fans, they will get to watch him for more than one season.