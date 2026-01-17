Air Force men's basketball coach Joe Scott has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes, the program announced on Saturday. No other details about the nature of the investigation -- or what prompted it -- were provided.

In a statement, Scott said he will "fully cooperate with the investigation."

"In response to today's action, I will fully cooperate with the investigation and look forward to a proper resolution of this matter," Scott said. "I will not have any further comment until the matter is resolved."

Air Force assistant Jon Jordan will serve as interim coach during Scott's absence, including later Saturday when the Falcons host Nevada. The Falcons are 3-14 (0-6 Mountain West) and riding a 10-game losing streak. The team's last win came against IU Indianapolis on Nov. 23.

Scott, 60, has been at the helm at Air Force since 2020. It's his second stint leading the Falcons. He previously coached the program from 2000-04 and has a 97-183 overall record as the Air Force coach.

Scott also spent three seasons coaching Princeton (2000-03) before nine at Denver (2007-16). From there, he was an assistant at Holy Cross and Georgia before returning to Air Force. In all, Scott has a 281-360 record as a Division I head coach.