John Calipari bucks UCLA coaching rumors: 'My plan and my desire is to retire at Kentucky'
Calipari shuts down recent links he may consider leaving Lexington for Westwood
It's an annual tradition unlike any other. No, not the NCAA Tournament, but the time of year when rumors fly linking Kentucky coach John Calipari to a high-profile job elsewhere that people believe could pony up the cash to lure him away from Lexington. Well, consider this most recent cycle of swirls squashed.
Rumors this past month have emerged regarding Calipari potentially heading to Westwood to take over the UCLA job that was vacated earlier this year when the Bruins fired Steve Alford midseason. But Calipari shut those whispers down Wednesday less than 24 hours before the Wildcats' first round NCAA Tournament game, tweeting that his plans and desires are to retire at Kentucky.
Time is Almost Up! Fill out your bracket now for your chance to win a trip to the 2020 Final Four. Get in the action today!
Calipari has it good in Lexington. He's the highest-paid coach in college basketball by several million dollars according to USA Today, he recruits at the highest level among coaches at the Division I level and is always in the conversation of having one of the best and most talented teams in America. UCLA hasn't been in that discussion -- outside a Lonzo Ball blip year -- for some time.
Perhaps a change for the sake of change would be a good thing for Calipari, who faces lofty and sometimes unreasonable expectations at Kentucky. He's been the head coach there for a decade, the longest tenure he's enjoyed as a head coach at any level during his professional career. But money matters, and regardless of rumors of potential big-name boosters willing to fork over serious dough to bring him to Westwood, Alford was compensated less than $3 million annually. The likelihood he'd move west to pay gaudy state taxes and potentially make less money in a significantly worse situation ultimately makes little sense.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
1 DAY LEFT! PLAY FOR A TRIP TO THE 2020 FINAL FOUR®!
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get in on the March Madness fun
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket before...
-
NCAA Tournament announcing teams
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
-
Everything you need for March Madness
Your hub for everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
NCAA Tournament: First Four live scores
Live scores, updates and highlights -- plus a full schedule -- for First Four action this March...
-
Top Picks: First Four play for Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets