When John Calipari recently saw an image of a coal miner with his son at Kentucky basketball's Blue-White Game, it hit home with him. Calipari immediately tweeted out the photo and asked for help in identifying the man so the Wildcats could give him and his family the experience of a lifetime at Rupp Arena.

The miner, Micheal McGuire, had just gotten off his shift and brought his son to the Blue-White Game. McGuire showed up covered in coal dust because he didn't have time to change before coming to the game, and that story clicked with Calipari, whose grandfather was a miner.

"Well, I was sent the picture and never even looked at who sent it to me," Calipari said during his press conference at basketball media day. "When I saw the picture, it hit me right between the eyes when I saw it."

Calipari was finally able to get in touch with McGuire's wife, Mollie, who told him Micheal was unaware of the situation because he had been down in the mine all day. Eventually, McGuire was called up to the office, and he spoke to Calipari. Now, McGuire and his family will be treated to a VIP experience at a Kentucky game this season.

Calipari said he saw an opportunity to help out a hard-working person who represents what the spirit of Kentucky is all about.

"I've done some things that have been fulfilling for my wife and I, but this you'd have to say, you're bringing light to a good man. A hard-working Kentuckian. A coal miner who does everything he can to make time for his family, his son, and his daughter," Calipari said. That's what it ends up being. That's the story. Then it just went crazy. It went viral."

Kentuckians take their basketball very seriously, and Calipari said McGuire exemplified that passion by making sure he and his son got to Lexington in time for exhibition.

"We know the power of basketball in our state. We all know it. You saw it when I went out this summer. You see it. My thought was that is what this is about," Calipari said. "He wanted to be there so bad that he was willing to leave without showering or without changing, just get in his car and go because he got out of the mine late. He wanted to be there with his son. That's why he did it."

Calipari added that he has used Micheal's story of hard work and commitment to motive the basketball team.

"I showed them the picture yesterday of Micheal and his son," Calipari said. "I talked to them about hard, back-breaking work that's honorable work, but he makes time for his son, even when he couldn't shower. He didn't care what he looked like. He just just wanted to be with his son."