Auburn star forward Johni Broome will not need surgery after leaving the Tigers' 100-59 victory vs. Georgia State on Tuesday less than three minutes into the game with an apparent injury to his right shoulder, the school announced. The school did not reveal a timetable for a possible return for Broome, the front-runner to earn national player of the year honors.

"After an MRI on Wednesday, Auburn senior All-American forward/center Johni Broome will not need surgery and begin rehabilitation protocol immediately," the school said in a statement. "He will be re-evaluated on a daily basis by the team's medical physicians and staff."

Broome left the No. 2 Tigers' victory vs. the Panthers holding his right shoulder after a play at the rim. Broome went directly into the tunnel to the locker room and was replaced by forward Chaney Johnson, who led the Tigers (10-1) with a career-high 26 points.

Broome was evaluated at halftime and returned to the bench with his arm in a sling,

"His right shoulder came out and came right back," Pearl told reporters after the game, according to 247Sports. "He's had some experience with it. Did it a year ago. We'll look at it again tomorrow. Hopefully he's OK."

Broome recorded two points and two blocks in two minutes before leaving the game.

The Tigers came into the game vs. the Panthers riding a two-game winning streak after losing their first game of the season to Duke earlier this month.

Broome is averaging 19.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks this season and is the current leader for the national player of the year. Broome has recorded a double-double in seven of his team's first 10 games this season.

In his most recent outing against Ohio State, Broome scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in Auburn's 91-53 win over the Buckeyes. Broome scored at least 20 points in three straight games at the Maui Invitational against Iowa State, North Carolina and Memphis to help his team capture the jump to the No. 2 spot in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Auburn's next game is vs. No. 16 Purdue on Saturday.