Auburn star forward Johni Broome left the No. 2 Tigers' game vs. Georgia State at the 17:42 mark of the first half on Tuesday with an apparent shoulder injury. Broome was ruled out for the remainder of the game, an Auburn official told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

Broome ran off the court holding his shoulder after a play at the rim. Broome ran directly into the tunnel and was replaced shortly in the lineup by forward Chaney Johnson.

Broome was evaluated at halftime and returned to the bench with his arm on a sling, Broome recorded two points and two blocks in two minutes before leaving the game with a shoulder injury. The Tigers came into the day riding a two-game winning streak after losing their first game of the season to Duke earlier this month.

Broome is averaging 19.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks this season and is the current leader for the national player of the year. Broome has recorded a double-double in seven of his team's first 10 games this season.

In his most recent outing against Ohio State, Broome scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in Auburn's 91-53 win overthe Buckeyes. Broome scored at least 20 points in three straight games at the Maui Invitational against Iowa State, North Carolina and Memphis to help his team capture the jump to the No. 2 spot in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.