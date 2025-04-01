Auburn star Johni Broome will not practice Tuesday and Wednesday, Tigers coach Bruce Pearl told CBS Sports HQ. Pearl said the Tigers hope to have Broome back in practice on Thursday as the Tigers begin on-court preparations for Saturday's Final Four showdown with fellow No. 1 seed Florida at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

"We're going to go Tuesday and Wednesday without him," Pearl said. "He needs to let that elbow rest. Fortunately, he's got no injury. But he did put some stress on the joint."

Broome landed awkwardly in the second half of the Tigers' Elite Eight victory over Michigan State on Sunday after contesting a shot at the rim and exited the game for more than five minutes. After x-rays were negative, he returned and was on the floor for the game's final 5:29.

However, Broome still appeared to be in discomfort, even as he soldiered on to help lead Auburn to its second-ever Final Four appearance. Among his post-injury contributions was a back-breaking 3-pointer that helped the Tigers keep Michigan State at bay.

The SEC Player of the Year is averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks. He finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds on 10 of 13 shooting in the Tigers' 70-64 win over the Spartans.

Auburn experienced life without Broome in January, when he missed two games due to ankle sprain. The Tigers beat Mississippi State and Georgia without him. But the fifth-year senior and Morehead State transfer is the Tigers' best player and emotional leader.