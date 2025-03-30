Auburn star forward Johni Broome returned to Sunday's Elite Eight game vs. Michigan State after suffering apparent elbow and leg injuries following a defensive sequence in which he contested a shot at the rim and landed awkwardly. Broome immediately slunk to the floor after the play, which took place with 10:37 remaining and Auburn leading 50-40. He went back for further evaluation before returning to the floor minutes later.

Broome returned to the game with 5:29 remaining and proceeded to grab a one-handed rebound on defense before burying a 3-pointer on the other end.

The scary play in which Broome fell left his mother, shown on CBS cameras, in tears as she looked on. Broome, as he walked off the floor, mouthed two words to teammates: "I'm done."

CBS' Tracy Wolfson reported Broome underwent x-rays that ultimately came back negative.

Despite returning, Broome still appeared to be heavily favoring his right arm while battling through pain. Earlier in the game, he grimaced as he favored his right shoulder, which he injured earlier this season, in addition to the hyperextended elbow.

Broome's status will be one to watch should Auburn advance, as he's been the conductor of one of the most complete teams in college basketball on the precipice of advancing to this year's Final Four. He is the SEC's leader in rebounds and fourth in the SEC this season in points and one of the candidates to win National Player of the Year.