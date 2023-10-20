Duke coach Jon Scheyer has signed a six-year extension keeping him at his alma mater through the 2028-29 season, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander confirms. As Duke is a private institution, the financials of the contract were not reported. Scheyer is hosting several high-profile recruits this weekend, according to Norlander, including 2024's No. 1 prospect, Cooper Flagg.

The Blue Devils are among the short list of programs with lofty aspirations entering the 2023-24 season and carry a No. 2 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25. They return four key starters in Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski.

Scheyer opens his second season (vs. Dartmouth on Nov. 6) after taking over for longtime coach Mike Krzyzewski. In his debut, Scheyer became the first person to win the ACC Tournament as a coach and player when the Blue Devils topped Virginia in the championship game. The conclusion of Duke's 27-9 effort was an abrupt second-round exit vs. Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. Still, Scheyer's first full recruiting class finished at No. 2, trailing only Kentucky, according to 247Sports.

As a player, Scheyer was a celebrated member of Duke's 2010 national championship team. Following a brief professional stint overseas, he returned to Duke as an assistant under Krzyzewski. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2018 before becoming Coach K's successor in 2022.