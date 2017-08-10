Jontay Porter officially reclassifies, will join brother Michael at Missouri this season

Jontay Porter, a five-star prospect from the Class of 2018, officially announced Wednesday night what he told CBS Sports last month it was "safe" to assume he would eventually do -- i.e., reclassify to 2017 so that he can play for Missouri this season.

Class of '17 here I come 😎 pic.twitter.com/qKGARgEcBi — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) August 10, 2017

Porter is a 6-foot-10 forward and the younger brother of Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. -- otherwise known as the projected No. 1 pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Their commitments -- along with the commitments of four-star prospects Jeremiah Tilmon and Blake Harris -- helped Cuonzo Martin secure a top-10 recruiting class less than two months after leaving California for Missouri and create genuine excitement on campus despite the fact that the Tigers went 8-46 in SEC games during the past three seasons.

That's so in the past now.

This recruiting class, like all similarly heralded recruiting classes, has provided hope. And hope is the best thing any fan base can have short of a veteran team experienced in winning set to return. Hope is important. And Missouri fans now have it. Because they now have a real reason to believe their Tigers will be something other than the laughingstock of the SEC.

Michael Porter Jr. won't have to carry Missouri by himself this season.

His younger brother is on campus, enrolled and ready to help.

The byproduct should be a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"We're very excited about Jontay's decision, which was a big one for him and his family," Martin said. "Jontay is certainly a talented basketball player, but his outstanding work in the classroom should not be overlooked. The ability to reclassify requires a serious commitment to your academics. Jontay is a young man who takes pride in being a great teammate and communicator. He has the skill and knowledge of the game to contribute from Day 1, at both ends of the floor. This is a homecoming for Jontay, who is already extremely familiar with Columbia, and we're thrilled to have him in the Mizzou Basketball Family."