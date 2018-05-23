Judge rules Louisville made a 'deliberate attempt' to hide information in basketball scandal

The University of Louisville made a deliberate attempt to withhold embarrassing and damaging information from the public related to scandalous happenings surrounding the men's basketball program, according to a ruling from Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett this week.

As a result of the decision, Willett ruled that U of L must turn over all documents used by former President James Ramsey when he voluntarily withheld the team out of the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Louisville must also pay the court costs for Dr. Peter Hasselbacher, who had sought the records, because the documents were "willfully withheld," WDRB in Louisville reports.

Louisville filed suit against Hasselbacher in October 2016 after he sought documents related to Louisville's self-imposed postseason ban and subsequently denied those records existed. Judge Willett ruled that records controlled by public agencies, even universities, must be released "even though it is in the possession of an independent, outside consultant."

"The University has consistently refused to produce those records based on an unreasonably narrow interpretation of Dr. Hasselbacher's open records request," Willett ruled. "Moreover, the University has never articulated a plausible legal basis for denying Dr. Hasselbacher access to those records. Under the circumstances, the University's conduct appears to be nothing more than a deliberate attempt to conceal information that it considers to be embarrassing and damaging to its reputation."

Louisville has since been ensnared in a separate scandal related to nefarious recruitment that cost Rick Pitino his job last fall. The scandal in question that ultimately led to a self-imposed ban centered around Katina Powell and her role in arranging for strippers to entertain Cardinals players and recruits.