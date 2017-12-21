Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son celebrates 1st NCAA point with Wilt Chamberlain meme

Humor undeniably runs in the family of comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus. After her son, Northwestern's Charlie Hall, scored his first career point at the NCAA level, Hall took to Twitter to create a meme that will live forever in Wildcats lore.

Here's the shot of him alongside the great Wilt Chamberlain after he scored a single point against Lewis on Tuesday.

I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/dAG9jssF5t — Charlie Hall (@charlie_hall23) December 20, 2017

Same thing, basically. Just missing a few digits.

Hall, a junior from L.A., is averaging 3 minutes per contest this season, and now averages 0.3 points per game in the three games he's participated in. That's enough to make momma happy.

Wink of the CBS eye to The Score