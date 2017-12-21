Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son celebrates 1st NCAA point with Wilt Chamberlain meme
Let's just say the famous Wilt picture after scoring 100 was re-made with a few less digits
Humor undeniably runs in the family of comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus. After her son, Northwestern's Charlie Hall, scored his first career point at the NCAA level, Hall took to Twitter to create a meme that will live forever in Wildcats lore.
Here's the shot of him alongside the great Wilt Chamberlain after he scored a single point against Lewis on Tuesday.
Same thing, basically. Just missing a few digits.
Hall, a junior from L.A., is averaging 3 minutes per contest this season, and now averages 0.3 points per game in the three games he's participated in. That's enough to make momma happy.
-
UCLA suspends Riley, Hill for season
The two players were initially suspended indefinitely
-
Trae Young shines again as OU rolls
Just three days after he tied an NCAA assist record, Young drops 31 and 12 in blowout of N...
-
How to watch Kentucky-UCLA
How to watch when the Wildcats and Bruins square off in the second game of the CBS Sports...
-
How to watch OSU-UNC
In the CBS Sports Classic, the Tar Heels get a shot at the Buckeyes after a big upset to W...
-
Friday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
While you sleeping, the Zags fell to the Aztecs and fall in Friday's Top 25 (and 1)
-
The 20 most surprising storylines so far
From Arizona State's success to Trae Young mania, here are 20 things no one saw coming
Add a Comment