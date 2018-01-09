Just your typical 100-point blowout: Division II women's team wins 134-34
The team that lost by 100 was on the receiving end of an even worse loss in 2016
There are lopsided results quite often in college basketball, both in women's and men's hoops. But few compare to what the Glenville State Pioneers women's team did on Monday, beating Bluefield State by a cool 100 points.
The final score of 134-34 was fueled by 38 forced turnovers, 21 steals, 61 points off turnovers, and a 67-35 rebounding advantage that ensured the game was all but out of reach by halftime when the Pioneers (13-1) took a 70-15 lead into the break over the Big Blues (1-15).
Glenville State hit 26 3-pointers, just seven short of an NCAA record and had 31 assists, just 11 shy of the NCAA D-II record.
The 100-point margin fell short of the NCAA record of the 122-point margin in West Texas A&M's 155-33 victory vs. National Christian in 2001.
Interestingly enough in 2016, Maryland claimed a 146-17 win over none other than Bluefield State, but the 129-point margin didn't officially count as the game was an exhibition.
