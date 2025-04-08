Justin Pippen -- the son of NBA Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player Scottie Pippen -- has committed to Cal, he announced on social media Tuesday. Pippen entered the transfer portal just days before Michigan's clash against No. 1 overall seed Auburn in the Sweet 16.

Pippen spent just one season with Michigan. Pippen last appeared in Michigan's regular-season finale against Michigan State earlier this month, when he scored two points and had an assist in a 79-62 loss to the Spartans. He played sparingly during the 2024-25 season and averaged 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12 appearances.

Pippen's best game came in a win against Purdue Fort Wayne in December, when he scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.

The former four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California committed to Michigan out of high school over Florida, Stanford, Cal, and Texas A&M. Pippen ranked as the No. 71 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and was Dusty May's first college commitment less than a month after he accepted the job at Michigan.

Pippen ranks as the No. 109 overall player in the 247Sports' Transfer Portal Rankings. He is Cal's third transfer portal commit this cycle, joining Virginia's Dai Dai Ames and Loyola's Milos Ilic.