Michigan freshman guard Justin Pippen, the son of NBA Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player Scottie Pippen, will enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Wolverines, 247Sports reported on Monday. The Wolverines just punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a 91-79 win over Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Pippen last appeared in Michigan's regular-season finale against Michigan State earlier this month, when he scored two points and had an assist in a 79-62 loss to the Spartans. Pippen played sparingly on the year and averaged 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12 appearances. His best game came in a win against Purdue Fort Wayne in December, when he scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Pippen, a former four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, committed to Michigan out of high school over finalists Florida, Stanford, Cal, and Texas A&M. Pippen ranked as the No. 71 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and was Dusty May's first college commitment less than a month after he accepted the job at Michigan.

No. 5 seed Michigan faces No. 1 seed Auburn on Friday at 9:39 p.m. ET on CBS.