WICHITA, Kan. – Houston forward J'Wan Roberts is expected to play in the Cougars' first round NCAA Tournament game Thursday against SIUE. Roberts sprained his right ankle last Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

"A hundred percent," Roberts said when asked his range of motion during Wednesday's media availability at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Roberts, an All-Big 12 First Team selection, is averaging 10.8 points and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game.

Houston trainer John Houston told CBS Sports the Grade 2 ankle sprain will be treated with a wrap and a brace above the shoe when the No. 1 seed Cougars meet No. 16 seed SIUE at 2 p.m. ET.

A Grade 2 ankle sprain is described as a partial tearing of ligaments with moderate swelling and slight instability.

Roberts continued to wear a plastic boot on his foot and calf off the court but then practiced fully with the team on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 forward from the Virgin Islands is the program's winningest player having participated in 144 victories in his six-year career.