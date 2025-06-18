Tom Izzo and Michigan State will not have one of their top-rated incoming transfers next season after former Florida Atlantic wing Kaleb Glenn suffered a torn patellar tendon during a shooting drill. The injury is expected to sideline Glenn for the 2025-26 campaign, according to Justin Thind of Spartan Tailgate.

One of the three transfers for the Spartans' incoming 2025 class, Glenn is the highest rated among the group. The four-star small forward ranked as the No. 81 overall transfer prospect and No. 15 at this position in the portal class. Glenn committed to Michigan State in April with interest from Indiana, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

Glenn was one of the top players for FAU last season down the stretch, finishing as the leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound sophomore added 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53.1% from the floor, including 41.0% from 3-point range with 3.4 attempts per game.

In his lone season at FAU after transferring from Louisville, Glenn showed a signifcant increase in production from where he spent his freshman campaign in 2023-24. Glenn averaged just 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game while making 11 starts for the Cardinals.

Glenn was projected to be a key 3-and-D contributor for Michigan State this upcoming season. Without him in the mix, the Spartans will rely on junior Coen Carr and underclassmen, including top-60 freshman shooting guard Jordan Scott, to provide scoring and defense on the perimeter.

"Their approach was I can help them a lot in a lot of ways in terms of my 3s and being versatile and being able to guard 1 through 4 and just playing hard," Glenn said after making his transfer commitment in April, via Spartan Tailgate. "Me being a guy that likes to get out in fast breaks, they do that a lot, so that was a key."

He still has two years of eligibility remaining, and a medical waiver for the 2025-26 season could be on the table given the potential severity of the injury.

Glenn rated as a four-star prospect coming out of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 116 overall recruit and No. 26 small forward nationally.