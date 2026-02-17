College basketball season is heating up, and Tuesday is an ideal time to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. Top matchups tonight include Purdue vs. Michigan, SMU vs. Louisville and Arizona State vs. Texas Tech. Purdue vs. Michigan is set to tip off from Mackey Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Tuesday college basketball trading preview

The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in college basketball and two of its premier programs will go head-to-head on Tuesday when the Purdue Boilermakers host the Michigan Wolverines for a 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff. No. 1 Michigan is 24-1 on the season and is 14-1 in the league while No. 7 Purdue is 21-3 overall and 11-3 in conference play. Kalshi prices the Wolverines at $0.60 per share to win while Purdue is $0.40 per share.

The SMU Mustangs and Louisville Cardinals are both NCAA Tournament hopefuls out of the ACC and they'll also square off on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The latest CBS Sports Bracketology update projected No. 21 Louisville (19-6, 8-4) as a No. 4 seed while SMU (17-8, 6-6) was a No. 9 seed. SMU is priced at $0.38 per share to win at home while Louisville is listed at $0.62 per share.

The last matchup on the Tuesday college basketball schedule will pit the Arizona State Sun Devils against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET and the Sun Devils are 13-12 on the season and 4-8 in the Big 12 while No. 13 Texas Tech is 19-6 with a 9-3 mark in the league. Texas Tech is priced at $0.77 per share to win on the road while Arizona State is listed at $0.23 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.