Friday night's sports schedule is packed with college basketball action and the NBA Rising Stars, making now an ideal time to use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. Top college basketball matchups on Friday include Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Michigan State and Loyola Chicago vs. No. 18 Saint Louis. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Friday college basketball trading preview

The Big Ten is arguably the best conference in college basketball and two of its heavyweights will go toe-to-toe on Friday when the Wisconsin Badgers host the Michigan State Spartans. Wisconsin is 17-7 on the season and 9-4 in the league while No. 10 Michigan State is 20-4 overall and 10-3 in the conference. The latest college basketball markets from Kalshi list Michigan State to win at $0.55 per share, while Wisconsin is $0.45 per share.

The No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens are off to a 23-1 start ahead of a matchup with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-19, 2-10). The Billikens are on a 17-game winning streak and are priced at $0.93 per share, while the Ramblers are $0.07 per share. Tipoff for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State is at 8 p.m. ET, while Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago tips at 8:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

NBA Rising Stars trading preview

There aren't any regular-season matchups on the NBA schedule tonight, but NBA All-Star Weekend will kick off with the Rising Stars game. This year's format is a four-team tournament coached by Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and Austin Rivers.

Right now at Kalshi, Team Melo is priced at $0.44 per share to win, while Team T-Mac is $0.34 per share, Team Vince is $0.23 per share and Team Austin is $0.10 per share. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.