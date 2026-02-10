This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

The Super Bowl (metaphorical) hangover is still wearing off, but we're already turning our attention to next season, with every fan dreaming of what may be. After all, between the Patriots' turnaround and the Seahawks' pitch-perfect decision to put their offense in the hands of Sam Darnold, it feels like nothing is impossible in the NFL.

Oh, and we have completely given ourselves over to OlympicsMania. From curling to skiing, the Americans have gold medals in their grasp today, as well as a big preliminary women's hockey game between Team USA and Canada.

Your Monday water cooler talk no doubt included plenty of Super Bowl talk. We spent much of our day going over the Seahawks' lopsided win over the Patriots, asking questions like Legion of Boom or the Dark Side, which was the better Seattle championship defense? On Sunday, that vaunted Seahawks' defense had Drake Maye twisted in knots, causing some to pump the brakes on the Patriots quarterback's superstar rise.

Jonathan Jones broke down Seattle's magical night with perspectives from the field and the locker room to see how their Super Bowl win came together.

Jones: "One of Seattle's greatest strengths was going up against the Patriots' greatest weakness. One Seahawks player told me the team didn't fear New England because they didn't possess the pass catchers like the Rams, the only team this player thought matched up well against them. Without those guys on the outside, and with those guys on the inside, this player believed it would be quick work for Seattle.



"The 14 pressures given up by Patriots left tackle Will Campbell made him decline multiple opportunities to speak with the media. Those pressures, along with his poor play all postseason, will be the narrative that follows him into next season. The Patriots knew he didn't have long arms when they drafted him fourth overall as the No. 1 offensive tackle selected, but he would make up for that with his technique."

Read much, much more coverage of the Super Bowl, as well as some looks ahead at next season.

🏀 Post-trade deadline NBA Power Rankings

Shipping James Harden and Ivica Zubac out of town made the Clippers the biggest movers in the NBA Power Rankings, which are updated in the wake of the trade deadline. Los Angeles is down a whopping 13 spots after their transactions, and Brad Botkin explained why the moves harm the Clippers in the immediate future.

Botkin: "The Clippers have shot into a play-in spot but that didn't keep them from effectively punting on the rest of the season by trading James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Those were both very good deals for the Clippers in the long run, but for this year Darius Garland isn't healthy and you lose a bunch of production from what were two of your three best players."

A number of contenders boosted their short-term outlooks, however, with win-now moves at the deadline. The Cavaliers, Knicks and Timberwolves are all on the rise.



Here are the NBA's top five teams after the trade deadline:

Spurs (Last week: 2) Thunder (1) Nuggets (4) Pistons (3) Celtics (7)

🏅 United States goes for gold after curling drama, Lindsey Vonn injury reactions

On Monday, the American curling mixed doubles team of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse reminded everyone of what makes the Olympics special. After all, when else is social media discourse dominated by the slow gliding of a smooth rock across ice, guided to a target by a broom? If the Super Bowl didn't provide the drama you were seeking, this United States squad delivered as the Team USA advanced to today's gold medal match vs. Sweden when Thiesse scored the deciding two points on the final throw of their semifinal battle with defending gold medalists, Italy.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of discourse about Lindsey Vonn's decision to ski on a torn ACL, a decision that led to Vonn crashing in the women's downhill final on Sunday. Vonn said she has "no regrets" about her decision, and several Olympic skiing figures defended Vonn. Those figures included Vonn's teammate Keely Cashman, who pointed out that Vonn's crash had nothing to do with her injured knee.

If you're seeking another important American game, the Team USA Women's Hockey plays Canada in the final preliminary game at 2:10 p.m. today.

