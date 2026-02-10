Motiejus Krivas was a star in the loss, gauntlet is ahead for Arizona
The star of the game on the other side was Arizona big man Motiejus Krivas. He finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and six blocks. Seven of Arizona's 18 offensive rebounds came via Krivas. That number marked Arizona's third-most offensive rebounds in a game, and the most since pulling down 19 against San Diego State in December.
Krivas is the first Arizona player with at least 10 rebounds and five blocks against a top-10 opponent since Jordan Hill in 2008.
As cliché as it sounds, Arizona won't have much time to dwell on this loss. That's because the Wildcats' upcoming schedule is brutal. Arizona faces No. 16 Texas Tech, No. 22 BYU and No. 3 Houston during its next three games. Five of Arizona's seven remaining regular-season games are against ranked opponents.