No. 1 Arizona will face one of the biggest tests of its season on Monday night when it faces No. 9 Kansas at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The Wildcats have been the undisputed No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll for several weeks and are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the sport.

The Wildcats (23-0, 10-0 Big 12) have one of the best resumes in college basketball with a perfect 8-0 record against Quad 1 opponents. Those eight wins are tied for second among all teams. Arizona has five wins over AP Top 25 opponents (Florida, UConn, Alabama, Auburn, and BYU) and could add a sixth with a win over Kansas.

Kansas (18-5, 8-2) has been one of the hottest teams in college basketball. The Jayhawks have won seven consecutive games since losing to West Virginia on the road. This will mark Kansas' first home game against the AP No. 1-ranked team since Arizona in 2003. Notably, the Jayhawks are 56-0 at home on Mondays under coach Bill Self.

