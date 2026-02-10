Skip to Main Content
Kansas vs. Arizona live updates: No. 1 Wildcats put undefeated record on the line vs. Jayhawks

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Arizona faces Kansas at Phog Allen Fieldhouse

No. 1 Arizona will face one of the biggest tests of its season on Monday night when it faces No. 9 Kansas at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The Wildcats have been the undisputed No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll for several weeks and are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the sport.

The Wildcats (23-0, 10-0 Big 12) have one of the best resumes in college basketball with a perfect 8-0 record against Quad 1 opponents. Those eight wins are tied for second among all teams. Arizona has five wins over AP Top 25 opponents (Florida, UConn, Alabama, Auburn, and BYU) and could add a sixth with a win over Kansas.

Kansas (18-5, 8-2) has been one of the hottest teams in college basketball. The Jayhawks have won seven consecutive games since losing to West Virginia on the road. This will mark Kansas' first home game against the AP No. 1-ranked team since Arizona in 2003. Notably, the Jayhawks are 56-0 at home on Mondays under coach Bill Self.

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the Arizona vs. Kansas game.

Kansas star Darryn Peterson OUT vs. No. 1 Arizona

Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson will miss Monday's marquee showdown against No. 1 Arizona with flu like symptoms. Notably, Peterson wasn't on Kansas' injury report. Peterson has already missed 10 of Kansas' 23 games this season due to hamstring/cramping issues. This will be Peterson's 11th missed game of the season.

Peterson started to warm up with the team, but left the court and did not return.

Prediction for Kansas vs Arizona

This game has the potential to be one of the best of the entire season. It's also an opportunity for Peterson to play against the consensus No.1 team. If Peterson plays 35+ minutes, the Jayhawks will pull off the upset and hand Arizona its first loss of the season. PICK: Kansas ML

 
Darryn Peterson's historic season at Kansas

Peterson is on track to finish with the most points per game by a freshman in the history of Kansas basketball. Before this season, the previous record holder was Andrew Wiggins, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Most PPG by a Freshman

  • 2025-26  Darryn Peterson    20.5
  • 2013-14  Andrew Wiggins     17.1
  • 2016-17  Josh Jackson       16.3
  • 2012-13  Ben McLemore       15.9
  • 1984-85  Danny Manning      14.6
 
How Kansas has fared vs. the AP No. 1 team

Kansas at Home vs AP No. 1 All-Time

  •                      Result
  • 2026  Arizona          ?
  • 2003  Arizona        L, 91-74
  • 1989  Oklahoma       L, 94-89 (OT)
  • 1977  Kentucky       L, 73-66
  • 1974  Notre Dame     L, 76-74
  • 1962  Cincinnati     L, 64-49
  • 1953  Kansas St      W, 80-66
 
Arizona's historic start

Arizona enters this game 23-0. They're off to one of the best starts in college basketball history. Here is some more context behind Arizona's hot start, per CBS Sports Research:

Best Starts by Major Conference Schools

Last 30 Seasons

                     W-L       Result

  • 2014-15  Kentucky    38-0      L, Final Four
  • 2004-05  Illinois    29-0      L, Nat'l Champ Game
  • 2003-04  Stanford    26-0      L, Second Round
  • 2013-14  Syracuse    25-0      L, Second Round
  • 2010-11  Ohio St     24-0      L, Sweet 16
  • 2025-26  Arizona     23-0        ?
 
Kansas is unstoppable on Mondays

Some stats from our CBS Sports Research Team about how Kansas has been dominant playing on Mondays at home under coach Bill Self.

  • 60-game home win streak on Monday's. Last loss vs. Iowa State in 2001.
  • 56-0 at home on Mondays under Self
  • Kansas is 10-1 this season at home
