The second-ranked Arizona Wildcats will look to secure at least a share of the Big 12 title when they take on the 14th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in a key Big 12 matchup on Saturday. Kansas is coming off a 69-56 win over the Houston Cougars on Monday, while Arizona defeated the Baylor Bears 87-80 on Tuesday. The Jayhawks (21-7, 11-4 Big 12), who are 6-4 against ranked opponents, are 5-4 on the road this season. The Wildcats (26-2, 13-2 Big 12), who are 8-2 against ranked foes, are 14-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Kansas vs. Arizona odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Arizona vs. Kansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kansas vs. Arizona 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arizona vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas vs. Arizona over/under: 149.5 points Kansas vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -571, Kansas +420 Kansas vs. Arizona picks: See picks at SportsLine Kansas vs. Arizona streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top Kansas vs. Arizona predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (149.5 points). SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. The Over has hit in five of the last six meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in Arizona's last game. Kansas is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Arizona, meanwhile, is 5-5 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Jayhawks to have four players score 12.6 points or more, including Darryn Peterson's projected 17.3 points. The Wildcats are projected to have five players score 10.8 or more points, led by Brayden Burries, who is projected to score 14.9 points. The model is projecting 150 combined points as the Over clears more than 50% of the time.

How to make Arizona vs. Kansas picks

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Arizona and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. Arizona spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.