Kansas basketball hit with major NCAA violation charges stemming from FBI probe, per report
The Jayhawks have received a notice of allegations after an investigation into its basketball and football programs
The Kansas basketball program received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday detailing multiple major violations, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. In the report, Kansas is alleged to have committed three Level I violations -- the most severe in the NCAA rulebook -- of which includes a responsibility charge against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
Yahoo also reports that several Level II violations levied against the football program are also included dating back to the previous coaching regime under David Beaty.
CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story.
