Kansas got a commitment from forward Rakease Passmore on Tuesday. The four-star prospect's pledge boosts the Jayhawks' 2024 class ranking up eight spots to No. 3, according to 247Sports.

"I believe in (the Kansas) coaching staff and the way they win so they can put me in the best position to go in and compete," Passmore told 247Sports.

Passmore joins the Jayhawks class on the same day the program received what most consider to be a favorable ruling from the Independent Resolution Panel (IRP) stemming from an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption and illegial payments made by a former Adidas associate to former Kansas player Silvio De Sousa.

Passmore is the No. 48 overall prospect and the Jayhawks third pledge in the 2024 class. He committed to Kansas over LSU and Oklahoma and joins five-star center Flory Bidunga and four-star point guard Labaron Philon. Self and his staff are still in the running to chase down Missouri and North Carolina for the No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings

Kansas finished the 2023 recruiting cycle with the No. 10 overall class and brought in the top-ranked transfer portal class, headlined by former Michigan star Hunter Dickinson.