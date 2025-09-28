Kansas got off to a blockbuster start with its 2026 recruiting class on Sunday, when five-star point guard Taylen Kinney committed to the Jayhawks live on CBS Sports HQ. Kinney is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 1 point guard in the class, according to 247Sports.

The Newport, Kentucky native is playing with the Overtime Elite developmental program in Atlanta, where he averaged 20.1 points and five assists per game last season. He also considered Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville and Oregon.

In a slow-moving recruiting cycle, Kinney is an important early domino. Of the 15 players with a five-star prospect grade in the 247Sports rankings, he is just the third to announce a college commitment. Kinney will also set the tone for the Jayhawks' class as he is KU's first pledge of the cycle.

The 6-foot-1 playmaker has demonstrated natural scoring ability during his time on the grassroots and high school circuits, but he's not lacking as a passer. He averaged 20.1 points and five assists per game last season for the Overtime Elite developmental program in Atlanta. 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein referred to Kinney as a "playmaking lead guard who is smooth and versatile with his attack."

"He's great in drive-and-kick actions, can make pick-and-roll reads, and understands how to feed the post," Finkelstein wrote. "He also has a pretty good feel, even while in attack mode, of how to utilize his versatility to make plays without pounding the ball or settling unnecessarily."

By landing Kinney, Kansas is putting the early framework together for a backcourt overhaul in 2026-27. While ballyhooed freshman Darryn Peterson is set to lead Kansas' offensive attack this season, he is regarded as a near-lock to be a one-and-done departure for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Transfer additions Melvin Council Jr. and Jayden Dawson are also using their final season of eligibility in 2025-26, which means KU's guard rotation will likely look much different in 2026-27. Kinney could be a significant factor in that equation.