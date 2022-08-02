Kansas picked up its first commitment from the Class of 2023 on Tuesday when four-star guard Chris Johnson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks after also visiting the likes of UConn, Texas and Arkansas, among others. Johnson is ranked the No. 30 overall player in the class by 247Sports and is considered the No. 8 combo guard.

The commitment is significant for Kansas, as it comes just after head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend were held off the road during the June and July live recruiting period. That self-imposed move comes as the defending national champions face an NCAA infractions case that is meandering through the IARP resolution process.

Johnson is set to play his senior season at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, this season, but he is originally from Missouri City, Texas. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for Fort Bend Elkins High School as a junior, according to MaxPreps.

Here is the full scouting report on Johnson from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein:

Johnson is a big guard with size and strength alike. He changes speeds, protects the ball at a high level going through the lane, and can score the ball in numerous ways inside the arc. He needs to keep progressing as a three-point threat with both inconsistent mechanics and a bit of a hard ball. Defensively, he has tools that should eventually be able to translate at a high level, although he has yet to make that end of the floor a consistent priority. Overall, he is confident, physical, and plays with an edge, that can be either a competitive advantage or disadvantage depending on how it is impacting him.

Johnson's high school team finished 30-6 last season, and the level of competition that Johnson faces as a senior at Montverde should only increase as he solidifies a winning DNA before arriving to join the Jayhawks.