The Kansas Jayhawks had a disappointing season after starting the year as the No. 1 ranked team in a majority of preseason polls. The Jayhawks made it to the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, but were ousted in the first round by the Arkansas Razorbacks. The loss to Arkansas snapped Kansas' 17-game winning streak in tournament openers and handed the Jayhawks their 13th loss of the season, their most since 1982-83. Head coach Bill Self will look to retool his Kansas basketball roster and replace the production of center Hunter Dickinson, who led the team in points (17.4) and rebounds (10.0) per game.

Kansas basketball roster news

The Jayhawks got a major boost this offseason with the commitment of Darryn Peterson, the No. 2-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class. Peterson is an extremely versatile guard who possesses good positional size, length, and strength. He has a reliable jumper and can create space for open looks thanks to his ball-handling skills.

The McDonald's All-American scored more than 1,000 points during his first two seasons of high school basketball and dominated the club circuit as well. Self had high praise for the incoming freshman, saying Peterson is "the best player" he's recruited at Kansas.

Several players are also expected to depart the program, with four players currently in the transfer portal. Among those set to leave Lawerence is freshman Rakease Passmore. Passmore was a coveted recruit coming out of high school but appeared sparingly in his freshman season, playing in 10 of Kansas' 20 conference games. He was the No. 50-ranked player in the 2024 class and the No. 13 small forward. Passmore joins David Colt Jr., Flory Bidunga and Zach Clemence in the transfer portal. Get the latest Kansas basketball roster news at Phog.net.

