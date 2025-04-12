The preseason No. 1 ranking hasn't been kind to Bill Self or the Kansas Jayhawks recently. For the second straight year, Kansas entered the college basketball season ranked No. 1 in the nation and for the second straight March, the Jayhawks failed to make it past the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. This year, Kansas lost as a No. 7 seed to John Calipari's No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round. The Jayhawks have been the preseason No. 1 team in four of the last 16 years, but never reached the Sweet 16 those seasons.

Self will also need to find someone to replace Hunter Dickinson's size and production in the Kansas basketball roster, as the 7-foot-2 center who averaged at least 17 points and 10 rebounds in the last two seasons is out of eligibility.

Kansas basketball roster news

A.J. Storr was a prized acquisition in the transfer portal last year and a contributing reason why Kansas received that preseason No. 1 overall ranking. But in what has become an offseason trend for Storr even dating back to high school, he'll be leaving his former team. Storr is one of five Kansas players who entered the transfer portal and Storr, who played at St. John's and Wisconsin before transferring to Kansas for his junior season, had a disappointing year as he averaged 6.1 points and 0.7 assists per game last year.

Rylan Griffen, who was fifth on the team in scoring at 6.3 ppg, has also entered the transfer portal as the 2025-26 Jayhawks will look significantly different from last year's roster due to graduations and transfers. A big-name program like Kansas will draw interest in the transfer portal, so Self should be able to put together a strong roster, but Kansas has considerable talent to replace. Get the latest Kansas basketball roster news at Phog.net.

How to get insider Kansas basketball roster updates

