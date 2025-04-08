Since winning the national championship in 2022, Kansas basketball has failed to see the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. That's despite having top 10 recruiting classes each year, as Kansas has had hits and misses from the college basketball transfer portal. After a first-round tourney exit this year, Bill Self admitted that Kansas has to do a better job of "evaluating the portal" despite landing instant impact players like Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo in recent years.

Due to outgoing transfers and departing seniors, the 2025-26 Kansas basketball roster will return just one of its top 11 players in terms of points and minutes from last season's team. With over 1,000 players entering the portal, Bill Self has plenty of options to go after in order to get the Kansas basketball lineup back to contending for national titles.

Kansas basketball roster news

The Jayhawks need quality depth across their roster, and securing a commitment from Jayden Dawson gives them a veteran to work with in the backcourt. He spent the last three years at Loyola Chicago, making All-A-10 Second Team this past season when he averaged 13.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. Dawson said that Self wants him to be a combo guard in Lawrence, so he could play either backcourt position, depending on others that the Jayhawks add.

A day after getting Dawson, Kansas then stayed in Illinois and got a commitment from Tre White, formerly of the Fighting Illini. The well-traveled White will join his fourth program in four years after previous stops at USC and Louisville before joining Illinois. He averaged at least 10 points and five rebounds in each of the past two seasons, while knocking down over 50% of his field goal attempts in his lone year with the Illini. He's someone that KU fans are hoping can maximize his potential under Self as White was a four-star and top-35 overall recruit coming out of high school in 2022. Get the latest Kansas basketball roster news at Phog.net.

