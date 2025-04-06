The Kansas Jayhawks lost to Arkansas in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, marking the beginning of a hectic spring for head coach Bill Self and the Kansas basketball coaching staff. The college basketball transfer portal is officially open, with players able to enter for several more weeks. Kansas has plenty of production to replace from this year's team, including leading scorer and rebounder Hunter Dickinson. He averaged a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, wrapping up a storied college career.

Kansas basketball roster news

Guard AJ Storr officially entered the portal, leaving the Jayhawks without any scholarship players who played this past season. There are eight roster spots available following Storr's departure, and five of the six occupied spots are underclassmen. Five-star recruit Darryn Peterson will likely be a day-one starter for Self, while redshirt sophomore Elmarko Jackson is expected to go through summer workouts after recovering from knee surgery last season.

The Jayhawks need more depth at the guard position though, and they have already been in contact with Sam Houston State's Lamar Wilkerson and La Salle's Deuce Jones. Illinois guard Tre White cut his recruitment to six schools, with Kansas listed among them. He averaged 10.5 points per game as a starter for the Illini, and Kansas has a strong prior relationship with him, so White is someone to keep an eye on. Get the latest Kansas basketball roster news at Phog.net.

