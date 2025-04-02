The college basketball transfer portal is open for business and the Kansas Jayhawks are expected to be big spenders after a disappointing season. The Jayhawks opened the 2024-25 season ranked preseason No. 1 but suffered a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas finished sixth in the Big 12 standings with an 11-9 record. Bill Self will now be tasked with revamping a Kansas basketball roster that will have to replace the production of All-American Hunter Dickinson, who averaged 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, both of which led the team.

Kansas basketball roster news

The Jayhawks have several players who've already submitted their names in the transfer portal, including Flory Bidunga. The former five-star prospect is extremely talented and expected to be one of the most sought-after big men in the portal. Bidunga served mostly as a backup to Dickinson this season, but showed flashes when on the floor.

The former McDonald's All-American recorded 19 points and seven rebounds in Kansas' double-overtime loss to Houston on Jan. 25. He averaged 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds across four games when playing at least 25 minutes.

Another player in the transfer portal is guard David Coit Jr. He is departing the Kansas program after just one season in Lawrence. Coit started three games while averaging 15.5 minutes per contest.

Coit spent two seasons at Northern Illinois prior to his time at Kansas. The guard averaged 18.1 points on 41.6% shooting from the field, 3.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.7 minutes per game with the Huskies. Get the latest Kansas basketball roster news at Phog.net.

