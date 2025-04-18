The college basketball transfer portal is open until April 22 and programs across the country are scrambling to find veteran players who can make an immediate impact. Kansas basketball began the 2024-25 season at No. 1 in the polls, but ended the year with 13 losses (their most since 1982-83) while failing to win an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2006. Now, the Jayhawks will lose their top four scorers to graduation, but this could be the perfect opportunity to reset the Kansas basketball roster. Kansas signed the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (Darryn Peterson) and will set out to build a Kansas basketball lineup that can maximize talent.

Kansas basketball roster news

In addition to signing the No. 1 high school recruit in the country in the Class of 2025, Self and his staff are also expected to host the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026 this weekend. Junior Tyran Stokes is a 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward out of Sherman Oaks, Calif., and he'll check out Lawrence for his first visit since taking a trip to Louisville in October. Stokes helped lead USA Basketball to gold at the FIBA U17 world championships and Kansas is competing against the likes of Louisville, Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama, among others.

However, the more immediate priority is going to be using the college basketball transfer portal to help build around Peterson. Self already landed commitments from Illinois wing Tre White and Loyola Chicago guard Jayden Dawson, but he still has five open scholarships to fill. Top remaining transfer targets include Xaivian Lee (Princeton), Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure), Duke Brennan (Grand Canyon) and Cedric Coward (Washington State). Get the latest Kansas basketball roster news at Phog.net.

