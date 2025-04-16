Kansas basketball is a beloved institution that has only had eight full-time head coaches and three interims in its 127-year history. Bill Self has been at Kansas for 22 years and delivered four Final Four appearances and two national championships, but patience may be wearing thin as he struggles to adjust to a new era in college basketball. The Jayhawks failed to win a game at the 2025 NCAA Tournament and the 13 losses they recorded on the season are the most by the program since 1982-83.

Kansas basketball roster news

Despite having five open scholarships, the Jayhawks only signed two high school recruits in the Class of 2025. However, one has the potential to be a program changer, as Darryn Peterson was recently ranked No. 1 overall in the 247Sports college basketball recruiting rankings. The five-star shooting guard from Napa, Calif. was a McDonald's All-American and he's likely to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft as a 6-foot-5 guard with a 6-foot-10 wingspan that can score at every level.

Kansas also signed four-star small forward Samis Calderon and have added commitments in the transfer portal from Jayden Dawson of Loyola Chicago and Tre White of Illinois. Both players are rated as four-stars in the 247Sports transfer rankings and are expected to make an immediate impact, but Self still has a lot of work to do to fill his five open scholarship spots. Current Kansas transfer targets include Princeton guard Xaivian Lee, St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council Jr. and international big man Paul Mbiya. Get the latest Kansas basketball roster news at Phog.net.

