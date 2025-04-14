With 16 Final Four appearances and four national championships, Kansas basketball is one of the most well-respected programs in collegiate athletics. However, the expectations are high at Kansas and Bill Self's squad is coming off the program's worst season since 1982-83. The Jayhawks lost 13 games in 2024-25 despite beginning the season at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and failed to win an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2006, Self's third season at the helm in Lawrence. Self is a two-time national champion who has bought himself leeway at Kansas, but the Jayhawks' fan base is growing restless and Self could use a quick turnaround.

The college basketball transfer portal is often the quickest way to overhaul the Kansas basketball roster, so who are the top Kansas basketball transfer targets with the portal set to close on April 22? If you love the Jayhawks, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Phog.net, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kansas.

The Phog.net's insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding the future of the Kansas basketball program, including insights from Michael Swain, who has deep-rooted ties inside the Kansas program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus VIP intel on Kansas football, recruiting and more, as well as access to Phog.net's VIP forums, where you can connect with other Kansas fans and insiders.

And right now, Phog.net is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Phog.net already has news out on who is coming and going on the Kansas basketball roster. Head to Phog.net now to see the latest updates.

Kansas basketball roster news

The Kansas basketball roster for 2025-26 is starting to take shape after a couple recent additions. The Jayhawks will welcome back five scholarship players from last year's roster, have two incoming freshmen in the Class of 2025 (including No. 1 overall recruit Darryn Peterson) and have already accepted two commitments in the college basketball transfer portal. Jayden Dawson of Loyola Chicago and Tre White of Illinois have both committed to play for Self next season and should provide immediate boosts.

However, there are still five scholarships available this offseason and Kansas is hot on the trail of highly-coveted Princeton point guard Xaivian Lee. The two-time All-Ivy League selection averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season and is rated as a four-star prospect and No. 6 point guard in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings. Lee visited Lawrence this weekend and is considering Kansas along with St. John's and Florida. Get the latest Kansas basketball roster news at Phog.net.

How to get insider Kansas basketball roster updates

Self is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the Phog.net staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at Phog.net.

Who are the top names Kansas basketball is pursuing under coach Bill Self? Go to Phog.net to see their insider information, all from a staff who have deep-rooted ties inside the Kansas program, and find out.

And remember, Phog.net is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Phog.net. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.