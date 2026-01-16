Teams looking to battle their way back into the Big 12 race clash when the Baylor Bears battle the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday. Baylor is coming off a 94-79 win at Oklahoma State on Tuesday, while Kansas downed Iowa State 84-63 that same night. The Bears (11-5, 1-3 Big 12), who are tied for 10th in the conference, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Jayhawks (12-5, 2-2 Big 12), who are tied for seventh in the Big 12, are 7-1 on their home court in 2025-26.

Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 36-11, including a 20-1 mark in games played in Lawrence. Kansas is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Baylor vs. Kansas odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Baylor picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 11 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Baylor vs. Kansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Kansas vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Baylor vs. Kansas over/under: 155.5 points Baylor vs. Kansas money line: Baylor +255, Kansas -319 Baylor vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Baylor vs. Kansas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Baylor vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (155.5 points). The Under has hit in four of the last eight meetings between the teams. The Under has hit in three of Baylor's last four games, and in Kansas' last game.

The model projects the Bears to have five players register 11 points or more, including Cameron Carr's projected 18.8 points. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 14 or more points, led by Darryn Peterson, who is projected to score 20.7 points. The model projects a combined total of 152 points as the Under clears in mor ethan 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Kansas spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.