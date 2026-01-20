Kansas coach Bill Self did not make the trip with his team to Boulder, Colorado, and will not coach the Jayhawks' game against the Buffaloes on Tuesday night.

Self, 63, felt sickness on Monday and, according to a two-sentence press release from KU, went to the hospital to make sure matters weren't worse. Fortunately, it seems all is OK.

"Bill Self felt under the weather earlier today and, out of an abundance of caution, was taken to [Lawrence Memorial Hospital] Health where he received IV fluids. He is feeling better but did not accompany the team to Boulder," the release said.

A source told CBS Sports that the acting coach for the game will be determined either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Jeremy Case is KU's associate head coach, while longtime assistant Kurtis Towsend has experience coaching in Self's stead. KU also recently brought on alum and veteran NBA assistant Jacque Vaughn.

Monday's trip to the hospital was the latest health event for Self, who did not coach in the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA tournaments after having a heart procedure to insert two stents to alleviate blood flow. Self had a second significant hospital stay for heart treatment last summer. At Big 12 Media Day last October, a slimmed-down Self told CBS Sports, "I feel better now than I have in a long time."

It's been a bit of a bumpy season for Kansas. The Jayhawks are 13-5 and coming off an 80-62 home win Friday against Baylor, but that was just the ninth game out of 18 of which star freshman guard Darryn Peterson was available. Peterson's battled an annoying hamstring problem for the entire season. Not having Self for the Colorado game is the latest disruption for a program looking to bounce back after going 21-13 last year, its worst campaign in Self's 23-year tenure.

Barring any setbacks, Self is expected to resume his coaching duties when the team returns for practice later in the week. KU plays Saturday at in-state rival Kansas State.