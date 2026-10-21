One of the biggest storylines ahead of the 2026 college basketball season was whether Kansas coach Bill Self would retire or return for at least another season. Weeks after the Jayhawks lost to St. John's in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Self put the retirement rumors to bed and announced he would be returning for the 2026-27 season.

At Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday, Self was asked what his message would be ahead of his 24th season at Kansas, where he addressed retirement rumors and said he is "certainly not thinking" like it's his last season coaching the Jayhawks.

"What my legacy is, hopefully what we do this year and what we do next year," Self said. "Lot of great coaches in this league. ... I'm certainly not thinking like it's my last (season). I know I'm on the back nine, but I don't (know) whether it's 14 or 16. I don't know what hole I'm on right now. A lot depends on how we feel. As long as we play well, I will feel a lot better."

Kansas entered the 2025-26 season with an enormous amount of hype surrounding the program due to the arrival of five-star guard Darryn Peterson, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports. Peterson represented the third top-ranked high school player to play for Self at Kansas, but expectations fell short.

Trey Kaufman-Renn signs with Kansas: Former Purdue star is seeking unprecedented sixth year of eligibility Cameron Salerno

Although Peterson showed flashes of why he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, his season was at times overshadowed by cramping issues that sidelined him for 12 games. Peterson played well during the stretch run in March, but Kansas failed to make it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season.

After losing to St. John's, there were questions about whether that would be the final game the Hall of Fame coach was on the sidelines for. The offseason that followed Self's commitment to another season saw Kansas land Tyran Stokes — the top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports — and, most recently, add Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., and Trey Kaufman-Renn to the roster.

What are the expectations for Kansas this season?

White and Council, who were both on Kansas' roster last season, are both seeking a fifth year of eligibility. Meanwhile, Kaufman-Renn, who spent the last five seasons at Purdue, is hoping to be granted a sixth year to play for the Jayhawks. If Kaufman-Renn is cleared, it would give Kansas a dynamic duo with one of the best power forwards in the sport, alongside Stokes, who was voted as a preseason First-Team All-American by CBS Sports.

The roster construction before adding those players was murky at best. The Jayhawks lacked experience in the frontcourt, with Kansas projected to start Christian Reeves (19 career starts) and Paul Mbiya (21 career games) before landing Kaufman-Renn. Reeves, who transferred in from Charleston this offseason, underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason but played in Kansas' first exhibition game against Pittsburg State.

Kansas was ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, which could be too low if Kaufman-Renn, White and Council are all indeed eligible. The Jayhawks have key exhibition games against Louisville (preseason ranked No. 11) on Wednesday and Duke (No. 2) on Sunday. Kansas moved up to No. 5 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason rankings.

The Jayhawks open the season against Fordham at home (Nov. 2) before facing No. 23 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in the third game of the season. Kansas also has key nonconference games against Missouri, Villanova, UConn and Ohio State before Big 12 play begins.

Kansas' 2026-27 projected starting lineup

The Jayhawks could have one of the best starting lineups in the nation if Trey Kauffman-Renn remains eligible to play this season.

G : Melvin Council Jr

: Melvin Council Jr G : Tre White

: Tre White F : Tyran Stokes

: Tyran Stokes F : Keanu Dawes

: Keanu Dawes F: Trey Kaufman-Renn

Top bench options: G Taylen Kinney, G Leroy Blyden Jr., G Kohl Rosario, C Christian Reeves, G Dennis Parker Jr., C Paul Mbiya, G Luke Barnett, G Trent Perry, F Davion Adkins