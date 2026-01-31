The potential top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft square off on Saturday as Darryn Peterson and No. 14 Kansas host A.J. Dybansta and No. 13 BYU. Both teams are 5-2 in the Big 12, while Kansas is 15-5 and BYU is 17-3 overall. Peterson, who averages 21.6 points per game, is expected to play despite missing the last game with an ankle injury. Dybansta averages 23.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. BYU odds, while the over/under is 158.5. Before making any BYU vs. Kansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 13 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and it is on a 6-0 roll on college basketball side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Kansas vs. BYU 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for BYU vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. BYU spread: Kansas -4.5 Kansas vs. BYU over/under: 158.5 points Kansas vs. BYU money line: Kansas -195, BYU +161 Kansas vs. BYU picks: See picks at SportsLine Kansas vs. BYU streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations of Kansas vs. BYU, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (158.5 points). Kansas has seen four straight games go Over the total as none of their opponents have hit 70 points during that span. Kansas is 14-6 to the Under all season, while BYU is 11-9 to the Under, so the trends clearly point to this side of the total.

The model projects that both stars -- Peterson and Dybantsa -- are held under their season average as the teams combine for 153 points and the Under hits 66% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

