Kansas center Udoka Azubuike's season is over as he will have hand surgery
The 7-1 junior tore a ligament in his right hand during Friday's practice
Kansas junior Udoka Azubuike needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right hand and will miss the remainder of this college basketball season, coach Bill Self announced Sunday night.
"Udoka had an MRI done this morning, and the MRI revealed he tore the same ligament in his right hand that he tore in his left hand his freshman season," Self said. "This occurred in practice on Friday -- and although initial x-rays did not reveal the extent of the injury, the MRI did. It will require season-ending surgery."
Self said Azubuike will resume basketball activities in the summer.
This is obviously a huge blow for the Jayhawks -- who are 9-0 this season with Azubuike in the lineup but just 3-2 without him. The 7-foot-1 center is KU's third-leading scorer (13.4 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (6.8 boards per game). He's a massive asset on the offensive end because he's difficult to guard one-on-one, which leads to double-teams that lead to easier opportunities for others.
Kansas is No. 6 in the Top 25 And 1.
The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against TCU.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Indiana vs. Michigan
The Wolverines and Hoosiers will clash Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor
-
Top 25 And 1: Nevada drops to No. 14
The Wolf Pack lost by 27 despite being a 14-point favorite
-
New Mexico hands No. 6 Nevada 1st loss
The Wolf Pack were projected to be the last unbeaten in college hoops -- then the Lobos blew...
-
Saturday's college basketball updates
All the news and notes from the first full Saturday of conference play in the 2018-19 seas...
-
With Azubuike out, ISU routs No. 5 KU
Steve Prohm's Cyclones got their first signature win and should be ranked in Monday's AP p...
-
Hofstra hits long 3 at buzzer to win
Wright-Foreman finished with 42 points and capped it off in heroic fashion