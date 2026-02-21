The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks look to keep rolling as they host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday. Kansas is 20-6 (10-3 Big 12), while Cincinnati is 14-12 (6-7 Big 12) this season. The Jayhawks have been led by freshman Darryn Peterson, who is averaging 20 points per game, though he's been plagued by minor injuries and cramping issues. Kansas has won nine of its last 10 games, only losing at Iowa State in that span. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has built some momentum with three straight wins as March approaches.

Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Kansas vs. Cincinnati odds list the Jayhawks as 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 138.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Kansas vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Cincinnati vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Cincinnati spread: Kansas -10.5 Kansas vs. Cincinnati over/under: 138.5 points Kansas vs. Cincinnati money line: Kansas -625, Cincinnati +450

Top Cincinnati vs. Kansas predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (138.5 points). These teams have trended to the Under this season, but that has led to an extremely low total in this matchup.

SportsLine's model is projecting 140 combined points as Darryn Peterson leads Kansas with 19 points in the simulations, while Baba Miller adds 13 for Cincy. The Over hits 56% of the time.

How to make Kansas vs. Cincinnati picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.