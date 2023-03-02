No. 22 TCU avenged its narrow loss at Texas earlier this year with a 75-73 win against the No. 9 Longhorns on Wednesday night in Fort Worth. The victory was yet another marker for a TCU team trying to regain form after the return of star guard Mike Miles, but it also marked the end of Texas' run at a Big 12 regular-season crown. With the Longhorns' loss to TCU, Kansas has now clinched the outright conference championship in the Big 12 for 2023.

This is nothing new coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks program, which has won at least a share of 17 regular-season championships in the last 20 years, the most recent being the 12th outright Big 12 tile in that stretch. Self replaced four of his top six scorers from a team that won the national championship last season, yet he finds himself with a team, and a profile, that will be considered for the first overall spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Though Wednesday's contest could have been a critical win for the Longhorns in their quest for their first Big 12 title since 2008, it instead results in the Horned Frogs getting a signature win to improve their tournament profile.

TCU winning not only avenges its previous loss but provides the Horned Frogs with a quality win heading into the Big 12 tournament. The Horned Frogs were already in the projected field of 68, checking as a No. 6 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology, but beating Texas should propel the Frogs into a more advantageous situation. Jamie Dixon's team is getting healthy at the right time and has shown it can beat the Big 12's best teams.